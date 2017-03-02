Kotoko coach Logarusic rejects claim he has best crop of players in the league

Kotoko coach Dzravko Logarusic has rejected claims he has the best crop of players at his disposal.

The Croat is enjoying a fairly decent run on his return to the West African.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently joint leaders with Aduana Stars after their hard-fought 1-0 win on Monday.

Many have claimed the biggest Ghanaian club have the best crop of talented players in the to-flight this season.

Kotoko boast of several stars including Kwame Boahene, Ollenu Ashitey, Yakubu Mohammed, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Baba Mahama, Awal Mohammed amongst others.

But the European tactician has moved quickly to water down on the claims insisting the talents are spread.

“You are all talking about the quality of my players, others suggesting I have the best quality of players in Ghana but I have not got the best players in Ghana, he said.

“I saw so many talented players in other teams who can play in Kotoko. Bechem United, Berekum Chelsea and Ashgold have five or six players who can be starters in Kotoko. You cannot [conclude]only Kotoko has best quality players.

“No! we must be realistic. What I saw in other clubs we’ve played I saw so many players just they are not lucky to have come here [joined Kotoko],” he added.

Kotoko welcome debutante Elmina Sharks to the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

