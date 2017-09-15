Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack commends WAFU Cup competition

Asante Kotoko head coach Steve Polack has lauded the organization of the WAFU Cup tournament.

The tournament which went on hibernation has been revived with huge cash injection from FOX television.

This year's edition which is currently in Ghana has reached the group stage after a successful preliminary round.

Polack has followed the competition closely since it kicked off asserted it is a good platform to scout players.

"This is a wonderful competition in the country and as a coach in the country it is good to come out and look at the games," he told Joy FM.

"If I see somebody that I feel can come in and help, just will speak to the board so we get the person in."

Polack was at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday as Ghana saw off Syli Nationale of Guinea 2-0.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)