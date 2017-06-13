Kotoko coach Steve Polack lashes out at 'notorious' Aduana Stars fans

Kotoko coach Steve Polack has launched a stinging potshot at Aduana Stars supporters after his side's barren draw in a delayed Ghana Premier League fixture on Monday.

Fans of the Fire Club went on rampage after preventing broadcasting holders StarrTimes from covering the hugely anticipated clash at Dorma.

The visitors were subjected to a vicious attack by the home fans as top officials looked on sheepishly.

"The supporters, management and playing body of Aduana Stars were very intimidating," he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM

"The behaviour of the supporters of Aduana was amateur and you think sponsors will be interested," he quizzed

"Notwithstanding these kinds of intimidation, I will still win the league."

Aduana Stars fans are famed for notoriety with the Ghana FA expected to come down heavy on them.

