Kotoko coach Steve Polack to use fringe players for Wassaman FA Cup clash

Asante Kotoko head coach Steve Polack has hinted on fielding fringe players in their MTN FA Cup Round of 16 clash against Wassaman FC.

The Porcupine Warriors have hinged their hopes of winning a Silverware this season on the MTN FA Cup after failing to impress in the Ghana Premier League, where they are occupying 5th spot on the standings with 26 points after 18 games.

And ahead of their clash with second-tier side Wassaman FC, coach Polack has indicated he could reshuffle the squad to give some playing minutes to his inactive players.

"Our next game is a cup game so I think I will be playing players that were not active but with a mindset that we will want to win the game" he told Nhyira FM.