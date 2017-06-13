Kotoko coach Steve Polack vows to clinch GPL title at all cost

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Steve Polack has promised to win the ongoing Ghana Premier League trophy with the club despite incessant intimidation.

The Porcupine Warriors were the bookmakers overwhelming favourites to clinch this season's Ghana Premier League after making a host additions in the close season.

However, the club endured a miserable first round performance where they went on a seven-match winless streak, which prompted the club's hierarchy to appoint Steve Polack to help extricate their ailing campaign.

And after improving the team's performance in the second round, by claiming five points out of a possible nine, coach Polack has assured their teeming fans that they are well on course to clinch the title despite the setbacks and intimidation.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, the English gaffer said, "Notwithstanding these kinds of intimidation, i will still win the league."

Kotoko held second placed side Aduana to a 0-0 stalemate in week 18 of the Ghana Premier League at the Nana Agyemang Badu I yesterday.

