Kotoko coach Steve Polack warns players against complacency ahead of Bolga All Stars clash

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack has cautioned his players to eschew complacency ahead of their week 25 clash against Bolga All Stars.

Kotoko will aim to bounce back from their midweek defeat against WAFA when they welcome the beleaguered northern-based side to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday

And despite Bolga All Stars position in the log, coach Polack has warned his charges to go into the game with full concentration.

“We lost against WAFA on Wednesday and we have ourselves to blame considering the chances we missed. But Sunday’s game is a big game regardless of the position Bolga All Stars,” he said ahead of Sunday’s game.

“They are playing against Kotoko and the players will want to demonstrate the quality in case we might want to sign them, so it’s going to be tough and we going to approach the game with positive attitude,” he added.

The Ghana Premier League returns on Sunday following a month’s break.

Bolga All Stars however look set for a drop from the Premier League.

