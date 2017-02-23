Kotoko coach Zdravko blames pre-season for side’s poor scoring form

Asante Kotoko head coach Zdravko Lugarusic has admitted that his side is struggling score more goals in their games and has blamed their pre-season preparations for that.

The Porcupine Warriors have scored three goals in three matches, an average of a goal per game, raising a lot of concerns which the Croatian trainer admits.

The Reds were almost held at the Baba Yara Stadium but the creativity of Gyamfi fetched them a penalty which eventually won them all three points.

Zdravko in his post-match interview noted that his attackers did not join the team for pre-season on time which is having an effect on their scoring.

“I don’t think if the goals are not coming it has to do with the formation, you realise that majority of the strikers did not have enough of the pre-season routine, that is why they finding it difficult to adapt”, he said.

The former King Faisal and AshGold trainer had no doubt that the strikers will begin to find their strength and score for the side soon.

Yakubu Mohammed is currently the side’s top scorer with two goals, one of which was scored from the spot.

Asante Kotoko will travel to Obuasi to face AshantiGold at the Len Clay Stadium in one of the league’s crunchy encounters on Sunday afternoon.

