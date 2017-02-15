Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic hits back at criticism over tactics

Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic has hits back at criticism over his tactics following his side's comeback 2-1 win over Liberty Professionals.

Questions have been raised about the 3-5-2 formation being deployed by the Croat.

Striker Yakubu Mohammed grabbed a sensational brace as the Porcupine Warriors recorded their first win in their opening clash.

The system being deployed by the European has raised eyebrow but he has moved to water down on the criticism.

''People are making so much noise about the formation I want to play. Ghanaian players are gifted and so wherever you fix them; they will play,"

"So many Ghanaian players play outside and play in Europe top competitions. They play with different tactics of formation for their respective clubs."

