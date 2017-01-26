Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic: I'm not ready for the league

Asante Kotoko head coach Zdravko Lugarusic insists he isn't ready for the Ghana Premier League season despite being tasked to win it after his appointment.

The Croatian tactician says he is far from getting his side in top shape for the start of the season next month.

"I can't assure I will be ready for tough matches. If I should be ready in February for the league, my form will go down in May and what will I do then,'' the former King Faisal coach said.

"If I'm not in top form and top of the league by then that will be nonsense if I should say. Gradually the season is a long one, you have February, March, April, May but also in June, July, August and September.

"That means your performance must gradually be lifting up if you want to win the league. It will be a lie to the supporters if I say I'm ready for the league. Of course I'm not ready."

Asante Kotoko start their campaign against Liberty Professionals at home on 04 February, 2017.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)