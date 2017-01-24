Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic masterminded the sacking of Michael Osei

Published on: 24 January 2017

Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic ordered the sacking of assistant Michael Osei.

Osei, a former Kotoko great, has claimed the management of the club took the decision on the instruction of the Croat.

Osei was reassigned to the club's youth team following concerns about his pedigree.

But he has revealed his demotion was orchestrated by his former boss.

“The club informed me that my service is no more needed and I respect their decision, but I’m yet to be given any official letter in that regard," he told Accra-based Happy FM

“I was told that the new coach [Zdravko Lugarusic] told the management to sack me because he can’t work with me.

“Kotoko is my club and I wish them all the best ahead of the new season.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations