Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic masterminded the sacking of Michael Osei

Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic ordered the sacking of assistant Michael Osei.

Osei, a former Kotoko great, has claimed the management of the club took the decision on the instruction of the Croat.

Osei was reassigned to the club's youth team following concerns about his pedigree.

But he has revealed his demotion was orchestrated by his former boss.

“The club informed me that my service is no more needed and I respect their decision, but I’m yet to be given any official letter in that regard," he told Accra-based Happy FM

“I was told that the new coach [Zdravko Lugarusic] told the management to sack me because he can’t work with me.

“Kotoko is my club and I wish them all the best ahead of the new season.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)