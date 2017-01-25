Kotoko confirm former striker Shilla Alhassan as club's new team manager

Kotoko have confirmed the appointment of Shilla Alhassan as the club's new team manager.

Alhassan, a former top striker of the replaces an ex-captain Prince Adu Poku.

The former Real Tamale United goal machine spent seven years at Kotoko between 1998-2005.

He is expected to bring his knowledge and experience to help reshape the technical team ahead of the new season.

The club is making several changes which has seen assistant coach Michael Osei demoted to the club's youth team.

Hugely respected former captain Godwin Ablordey has been appointed as the new assistant coach.

By Patrick Akoto

