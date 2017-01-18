Kotoko confirm signing of Aduana Stars defensive midfielder Seth Opare on three-year deal

Kotoko have announced the signing of Aduana Stars defensive midfielder Seth Opare on a three-year deal.

Opare has put pen to paper on a permanent deal after passing a mandatory medical on Wednesday.

“Kotoko is every player's dream” he told the club's website. “I’m happy to be here.

"I’ve just come but I know that, the supporters expect a lot from me.

"I will do my best to help the team win trophies this season and the seasons to come”.

The versatile man has been with the Fire Club for the past five seasons.

He becomes latest player to sign for the Kumasi-based club after Yakubu Mohammed, Kwame Boahene, Abass Mohammed and Baba Mahama.

