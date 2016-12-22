Kotoko defender Ahmed Adams hails quality of players on the continent ahead of AFCON

Kotoko defedner Ahmed Adams has hailed the quality of players on the continent ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The 23-year-old believes West African players will outdo the others in the other part due to their immense quality.

“All we need is to put the right things in place for our footballers to blossom. The talent in Africa abounds a lot especially in West Africa “, he is quoted by sports crusader.

” It was painful losing the trophy at the end of the 2016 season as a club. Kumasi Asante is always expected to win the trophy every single season and we are working hard towards lifting the trophy next season. Insha Allah Kumasi Asante Kotoko will bounce back."

