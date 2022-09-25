Kotoko defender Yusif Mubarik named MOTM in draw against Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko defender Yusif Mubarik was named man of the match in the season's first Super Clash, which ended in a draw.

Mubarik scored from a rebound in the 57th minute to give Kotoko the lead, but Hearts of Oak equalized late.

Kotoko were wasteful, but referee Selorm Yao Bless also contributed to their failure to pick maximum points by denying them at least two penalties.

Caleb Amankwah was left unmarked in the box and made no mistake, heading in a free kick.

Mubarik was impressive and deservedly received the game's man of the match award.

Kotoko's next game is at home against Nsoatreman on Wednesday.