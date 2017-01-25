Kotoko escape US$650,000 FIFA fine for breach of contract over transfer of striker Abdul Aziz Yusif

According to state owned newspaper, Graphic sports, The Federation of International Football Association(FIFA) has saved Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko from paying a staggering amount of $650,000 as fine to Egyptian club Ismaily for breach of contract following the transfer of striker Abdul Aziz Yusif.

FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber absolved Kotoko from being banned from registering players for two registration periods, as well as paying a cost of legal proceedings to Ismaily.

A group called Offside Consult headed by Premier League Board chairman Ashford Tettey Oku masterminded the relief for Kotoko.

However, the player in the center of the drama has been handed a four match ban while being jointly fined $650,000 with his new club Smouha FC, also based in Egypt.

Ismaily dragged Kotoko to FIFA for bad faith after Kotoko had agreed terms with them over Aziz’s transfer in 2014 only to opt for a better offer from Smouha.

