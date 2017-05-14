Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr Kyei meets supporters chiefs to halt team's decline

Asante Kotoko Executive Board Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei met with leadership of the club’s supporters in Kumasi on Saturday.

National Circles Council chairman Kwaku Amponsah and his executives met management at the Sports Hotel.

Dr. Kyei explained why he has adopted a silent approach in management saying he wants results to do the talking

He also re-iterated his desire to improve infrastructure at the club.

The meeting preceded the club’s final First Round fixture against Tema Youth at the Baba Yara Stadium.

