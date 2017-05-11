Kotoko Executive Club 50 chairman Paul Asamoah unanimously endorsed as District Chief Executive

Chairman of Executive Club 50 Paul Asamoah has received a ringing endorsement as the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Akyemansa -Ofoase-Ayirebi.

The astute businessman has been confirmed after he polled a remarkable 100% in votes cast on Thursday.

All 36 assembly members who participated in the voting exercise voted yes to endorse President Akufo Addo's nominee as the new District Chief Executive.

A 100% approval underscores his influence in the district and has vowed to deliver on the expectations of the assembly members and the people in general.

Asamoah, who is the chairman of the powerful Executive Club 50 of Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, is hugely respected for his massive financial contribution to the Porcupine Warriors.

An assuming character, Asamoah has carved a political niche for himself after riding through the ladder quicker-than-expected.

The financial contributor to Kotoko has vowed to facilitate the programmes of the ruling New Patriotic Party which includes provision of adequate educational infrastructure to enhance standard of education in the district and improving agriculture amongst others.

