Kotoko fined GH¢ 5,000 for fans misconduct in derby loss to Hearts in Accra

Asante Kotoko have been fined GH¢ 5,000 for the misconduct of their fans back in March when they played Hearts of Oak in Accra in the Ghana Premier League derby.

Exaseperated Kotoko fans after losing 1-0, threw missiles onto the field which held the match officials hostage on the field for some minutes in violation of the GFA Regulations.

The Disciplinary Committee made the following decisions:

On the Charge: a. That on Charge 1, the Committee having satisfied itself that the evidence adduced before it supports the charge against the club, the Committee hereby imposes a fine of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢5,000.00) on Asante Kotoko SC in accordance with the GFA General Regulations.

2. That the amount of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢5,000.00) shall be payable by Asante Kotoko SC to the GFA within fourteen (14) days upon receipt of this Ruling, failing which Asante Kotoko SC shall forfeit the club’s matches after the said deadline in accordance with Articles 39(8)(b) and 39(8)(d) of the First Amendment to the GFA General Regulations.

3. That Asante Kotoko SC and its supporters are hereby further warned to be of good behaviour and that should the club be found guilty of any misconduct charges, the Disciplinary Committee shall apply a more severe sanction against the club.

4. That should any party be dissatisfied with or aggrieved by this Decision, the party has within three (3) days of being notified of this Ruling to appeal to the Appeals Committee (See Article 37(11) of the General Regulations of the GFA).

