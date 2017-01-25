Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Kotoko goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi to complete Medeama move TODAY

Published on: 25 January 2017

Kotoko goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi will sign a three-year deal with Medeama on Friday, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The agile shot-stopper has arrived in Tarkwa to complete formalities.

He is expected to undergo a mandatory medical before putting pen-to-paper on a long term deal.

The Mauve and Yellows are signing the former Ghana Under-20 star as a replacement for former captain Muntari Tagoe.

Kotoko had been adamant to release Antwi, who failed to impress due to recurrent injuries.

But the Ghanaian giants have soften their stance and have agreed to let him join Medeama on a permanent basis.

 

 

