Kotoko handed massive boost as Saddick Adams makes injury return

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been handed massive boost following the return of striker Saddick Adams from injury ahead of the clash with Elmina Sharks on Wednesday.

The dangerous striker had been sidelined from the side’s Premier League game against Bolga All Stars over the weekend.

The former Berekum Chelsea striker had previously missed Kotoko’s outstanding league game with WAFA at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope, a game the Porcupine Warriors were pitilessly defeated.

But Adams joined the rest of the team for training on Monday morning at Adako-Jachie and is expected to star for the side in their clash with Elmina Sharks at the Nduom Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The former Ghana U17 attacker was forced out during the Black Stars B CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso at the Babayara Sports Stadium after he picked a slight injury in Kotoko’s FA Cup clash with Nea Salamina.

Kotoko were left with no option than to rely on strikers Abass Mohammed who also made a recovery from injury and Mohammed Yakubu for their League matches against WAFA and Bolga All Stars.

Adams is expected to guide The Reds to rediscover their scoring potency after being the 3rd side in the league with the least number of goals.

