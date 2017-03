GHANASoccernet.com understands the Independence Day match between giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko has been rescheduled to 01 May.

The exhibition was originally fixed for 12 March as part of Ghana's 60th anniversary celebrations.

But that date fixture would distort the local calendar which has been delayed for three months.

The Ghana @60 Anniversary Committe will later announce the venue for the match.

