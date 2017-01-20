Kotoko keen on signing WAFA and Togo striker Komla Abgeniadan - report
Kotoko are interested in signing WAFA striker Komla Abgeniadan.
The youngster has emerged on the radar of the Ghanaian giants following an impressive season with the West African Football Academy.
Kotoko new coach Zdrvasko Lugarosic has identified the Ghana international as the man to steer his side to the Premier League crown.
The Porcupine Warriors have enquired about the availability of the WAFA striker, who is currently on international duty with Togo at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
The former AS Togo Port attacker netted eight times for the Academy side in the Ghana Premier League 2015/2016.
Kotoko have already signed strikers Yakubu Mohammed and Abass Mohammed.