Kotoko midfielder Baba Mahama not getting carried away

Kotoko midfielder Baba Mahama says he's staying grounded after an explosive start to life at the club.

Mahama, who joined from Techiman City, appears to have found his form after struggling to break into the team in the first round.

The youngster has emerged the toast of fans after he scored a goal of the season contender in their 1-0 win at Tema Youth last week.

The stupendous strike followed his solitary strike for the side as they pip second-tier side Proud United 1-0 to progress in the Ghana MTN FA Cup.

But he says he's not getting carried away by the plaudits.