Kotoko midfielder Prince Acquah: We have failed our supporters

Asante Kotoko midfielder Prince Acquah has admitted that the playing body has failed to live up to expectation in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors have gone six games without a win and this led to several changes in the technical bench but results are still not forthcoming.

However, the former Heart of Lions enforcer says they will bounce back in their subsequent games.

"We may account for all that if things do not change immediately," says the 22-year old.

“We are not panicking but the reality is that, Management would be forced to bring in new players to replace us if we don’t improve or if things remain like they are now,” he added.