Kotoko misfit Bennett Ofori set to head to Aduana Stars

After being released by Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, midfield kingpin Bennett Ofori is set to head to former Premier League winners Aduana Stars, according to reports.

The Porcupine Warriors have reportedly transfer-listed the former Berekum Chelsea star after he failed to live up to the billing.

New head coach Zdravko Lugarovic has told the midfielder he has no place in his plans.

According to local sources, Dormaa Ahenkro-based Aduana Stars have already initiated talks to lure the midfielder back to the Brong Ahafo region.

The 23-year-old scored two league goals in 23 appearances for the Porcupine Warriors last season.

He joined Kotoko on a three-year-contract in November 2015 and has two seasons left on his current deal with the former African champions.

