Kotoko misfit Larbi Koomson moves to Lebanese side Shabab Al-Sahel
Free agent Larbi Koomson has left the Ghana Premier League to Lebanese side Shabab Al-Sahel, according to KickGh.
The 26-year-old attacking midfielder landed a two-season-contract with the Beirut-based side after impressing on trials.
Koomson was released by Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko following his long-term injury spell at the club.
The midfielder has joined forward Fuseini Nuhu who also moved to the club last week after being released by former Ghanaian champions AshantiGold SC.