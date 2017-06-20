Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Kotoko mourn deceased former Chief Executive Major (RTD) Larson

Published on: 20 June 2017

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are mourning the passing of former Chief Executive Major (RTD) Yaw Ampeme Larson.

The retired military officer was confirmed dead on Sunday at the 37 Military Hospital after battling a short illness.

The Ghanaian powerhouse have been left shell-shocked over the sad development.

