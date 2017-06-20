Kotoko mourn deceased former Chief Executive Major (RTD) Larson

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are mourning the passing of former Chief Executive Major (RTD) Yaw Ampeme Larson.

The retired military officer was confirmed dead on Sunday at the 37 Military Hospital after battling a short illness.

The Ghanaian powerhouse have been left shell-shocked over the sad development.

The Management of Asante Kotoko SC is deeply saddened by the passing away of the club's former Chief Executive Offficer, Major Yaw Larsen. pic.twitter.com/AJlo1SYocq — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) June 20, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)