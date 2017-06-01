Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Kotoko National Circles Council request inquiry into the sale of Dauda Mohammed

Published on: 01 June 2017

Supporters Union of Asante Kotoko have requested for the transfer details of Dauda Mohammed from the club to Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The National Circles Council (NCC) are demanding for an independent body to be set up to investigate the transfer of the player indicating the full details of his transfer were not properly disclosed.

A section of the fans think there were something unconvincing about the transfer.

The angry supporters front say they want a committee set up in earnest to investigate the transfer.

