Kotoko owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II celebrates birthday today

The Owner and Life Patron of Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko Otumfuo Osei Tutu II celebrates his birthday today.

"The leadership of the club including its stakeholders – sponsors and partners, pray for good health and long life for the Great King on this special day," a statement on the club's official website read

"We also ask for more wisdom, courage and ultimately grace for you, Nana so as to continue your good works for Kotoko, Asanteman, Ghana, Africa and the entire world.

"With a united voice, we say, ‘Happy Birthday’ to our King! Happy Birthday Nana! God bless you."

Our best wishes to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his birthday https://t.co/lmhfhveVKk pic.twitter.com/I2oAspk7PO — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) May 6, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)