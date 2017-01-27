Kotoko reject Theophilus Nyame favours Elmina Sharks loan move

Elmina Sharks are reported to be leading the race to land unwanted Asante Kotoko midfielder Theophilus Nyame in a loan deal.

Nyame has been transferlisted by the Porcupine Warriors after struggling to command a place.

He is now down the pecking order with the return of Michael Akuffo and the signing of Seth Opare.

Nyame has been linked with Medeama but he would prefer re-uniting with his former Hasaacas coach Kobina Amissah at Sharks.

