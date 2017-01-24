Asante Kotoko retire No.4 jersey in honour of legendary midfielder Stephen Oduro

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have retired the No.4 jersey of club legend Stephen Oduro.

The iconic midfielder is set to retired from the game after an illustrious 17-years.

The club has retired the number 4 jersey as a sign of respect for the celebrated midfielder, whose commitment and passion for the club remains unrivaled.

Oduro joined the Porcupine Warriors from Real Tamale United in 2000 and has remained a loyal servant and endeared himself to the club's supporters.

The pocket-size midfielder had a brief spell at South African side SuperSport United but returned to his boyhood club after just a season.

The club is expected to hold a testimonial match in the honour of the fans favourite.

The highly revered midfielder has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cup crowns, two Super League titles, five SWAG Cup trophies and two Top 4 crowns.

He also reached the finals of the CAF Confederation Cup with the club in 2004.

By Patrick Akoto

