Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong satisfied with 0-0 stalemate with Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko SC captain Amos Frimpong is content with his side's away draw at Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League on Monday.

The Porcupine Warriors earned a point after holding the second placed team to a barren stalemate at the Nana Agyemang Badu park.

"In our last home games, we dropped two points so we decided to make amends by picking all three points at Dormaa but that couldn't materialized as we expected."

"At least we have earned a point so we will take it in good faith since it wasn't an easy game."

"Aduana Stars have much pedigree and have their eyes set on the league title so coming up against them is always difficult but managing to pick one point is okay with us."

Asante Kotoko SC are now sitting on the fifth position after eighteen rounds of matches.

