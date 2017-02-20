Referees are the main destroyers of Ghana football – New Edubiase coach Malam Yahaya

New Edubiase United trainer Mallam Yahaya has blamed match officials for the retrogressing state of Ghana football, especially at the lover division levels.

Mallam Yahaya whose side struggled to secure a draw against Samatex over the weekend with a man down lashed the match officials of conniving to get his side defeated.

Reports are that the two teams played close to eighty minutes in the second half alone as the referee wanted the home side to score before ending the game.

And Mallam Yahaya says the destruction of the game is the brainwork of the referees.

“”Referees are those destroying Ghana football. How can a team play more than ten minutes after regulation time before you even show time added on? That is what happened to us.

“After even adding the six minute, the game again lasted for more than ten minutes again. This must call for sanctions for the referees. There was no incident to call for such additional time,” Mallam Yahaya said.

“They are the destroyers of Ghana football but they will turn around and be blaming the FA for destroying the game,” the furious Mallam Yahaya added.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

