Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed joins Belgian giants Anderlecht

Ghana youth striker Dauda Mohammed is rumoured to have completed his long-awaited move to Belgian giants Anderlecht.

Ghanaian giants Kotoko reportedly reached an agreement to sell the striker to Belgian top-flight side late last year after negotiations.

With the winter transfer window opening in Belgium on Sunday, Dauda arrived in the European country on Monday to start his career with the club.

He was expected to have started training with the club on Tuesday as the transfer deal for the striker has already been agreed with Kotoko.

According to reports Kotoko accepted a $450,000 offer from Anderlecht for Mohammed with the player expected to join the Royal club in January.

The transfer fee incorporates several variables including game time.

Dauda, 19, has been one of the top talents in the league season. He has eight goals to his credit.

Dauda will become the third Ghanaian player after Frank Acheampong and Emmanuel Sowah to be rolled onto the current books of Anderlecht.

Dauda trained with the Black Stars when they prepared for their final AFCON qualifier against Rwanda and friendly against Russia.

