Kotoko striker Obed Owusu racing to be fit for Great Olympics clash

Kotoko striker Obed Owusu is racing to be fit for his side's Premier League game against Great Olympics on Saturday.

Owusu picked up a knock during Kotoko's 3-1 defeat to rivals Hearts of Oak in an anniversary Cup match on Sunday.

The forward was substituted in the second half.

He is currently being monitored by the club's medical team.

Already the Porcupine Warriors are sweating over the fitness of midfielder Michael Akuffu.

Kotoko are without a win in eight games and are desperate to turn the corner.

They play as guest of Great Olympics in the biggest fixture of the weekend.

