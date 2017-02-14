Kotoko striker Obed Owusu ruled out for a month with a thigh injury

Striker Obed Owusu has given Kotoko a devastating blow after being ruled out for four weeks with a thigh problem.

The veteran will be on the sidelines between 3-4 weeks after picking the latest setback against Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

The club medics confirmed on Tuesday that the former Berekum Chelsea attacker will need up to four weeks to recuperate.

"Obed will be out between three to four weeks", Kotoko communication chief Obed Acheampong told the club's website

"He will rest for may be two weeks and start light training afterwards".

Owusu will miss at least four matches in the process including Sunday's clash at Berekum Chelsea.

The club is will also miss the services of captain Amos Frimpong for two weeks after he broke his finger in the same match.

