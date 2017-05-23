Kotoko striker Richard Arthur set to undergo trial with an unnamed Angolan side - report

Newly-signed Kotoko striker Richard Arthur is expected to leave for Angola tonight ahead to undergo a trial with an unnamed top-flight side.

Kumasi-based Light FM reports the on-loan attacker could miss the side's Premier League game at Tema Youth on Sunday.

Kotoko acquired the attacker from Wa All Stars on a short-term deal but appears he may not last at the club.

Arhur is a member of Ghana's home-based stars preparing for the 2018 CHAN qualifier and the WAFU tournament to be hosted in Ghana.

