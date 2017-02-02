Kotoko supporters body resolve to foot club's hotel bills for away matches

Asante Kotoko's National Cirlces Council has resolved to pay the hotel bills of the team's away matches for the 2016/17 season.

NCC Chairman Kwaku Amponsah announced at a Delegates' Congress last Saturday.

He said: ''The Council through the marketing and sponsorship committees under the able leadership of Charles Opoku shall support the club with all expenses on hotel accommodation of all away matches in the upcoming season.''

Kotoko's first away match will be in the second week against Berekum Chelsea.

