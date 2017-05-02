Kotoko sweat over the fitness of midfield general Michael Akuffu ahead of Great Olympics clash

Kotoko are sweating over the fitness of midfielder Michael Akuffu ahead of their Premier League game against Great Olympics on Saturday.

The midfielder picked up a knock during his side's 3-1 defeat to sworn rivals Hearts of Oak in an anniversary match on Sunday.

The 31-year-old is currently being observed by the club's medical team.

Kotoko will be hoping to have him back ahead of the must-win game against the Wonder Club.