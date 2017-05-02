Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Kotoko sweat over the fitness of midfield general Michael Akuffu ahead of Great Olympics clash

Published on: 02 May 2017

Kotoko are sweating over the fitness of midfielder Michael Akuffu ahead of their Premier League game against Great Olympics on Saturday.

The midfielder picked up a knock during his side's 3-1 defeat to sworn rivals Hearts of Oak in an anniversary match on Sunday.

The 31-year-old is currently being observed by the club's medical team.

Kotoko will be hoping to have him back ahead of the must-win game against the Wonder Club.

