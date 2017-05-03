Kotoko to offer Danish coach Ove Pedersen bumper salary

In-coming Asante Kotoko coach Ove Pedersen claims he has been offered a bumper deal to take charge of the struggling Ghana Premier League giants.

The Dane is expected to be named head coach in the coming weeks before the first half of the season comes to an end.

Kotoko have been under performing despite sacking Croatian Zdravko Lugarusic two months ago.

Pedersen, who has rich experience handling clubs in the Danish top-flight, says his new job is lucrative to be turned down.

"Yes, it is the most economically attractive job I was offered, when you look at net amount, but I have never gone after money,'' he said.

''You cannot quite compare Danish and African football, but it is higher than in Denmark.''

Pedersen is regarded as one of the best coaches in Denmark having coached top sides, FC Midtjylland, Esbjerg, OB, AGF, FC Vestsjælland and Hobro in the top-flight of Danish football.

He was previously coach abroad when he was the U17 coach in Qatar in 1996-1997.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)