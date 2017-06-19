Kotoko to withdraw from 2017 President Cup match against Hearts over fixture congestion

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack is pushing for his club to boycott the 2017 President Cup match against sworn-rivals Hearts of Oak over fixture congestion.

The Brit is unhappy to play the 'non-beneficial' clash against the bitterest rivals in Kumasi.

Kotoko are involved in the Premier League and the FA Cup and have already played Hearts twice this year.

And coach Steve Polack has sent a strong warning he will oppose the fixture.

"We shouldn't have a game on the 2nd of July but all of a sudden they have come out with that President Cup game [against Hearts of Oak]," he bemoaned in an interview with Kumasi-based Light FM

"I think it isn't the right thing to do because we could play against Hearts of Oak six times this year.

"Two in the league, another two game in the Independence Cup, President Cup and we may face in the MTN FA Cup, which is too much for every team"

"So it's something we need to discuss with the management before Monday.

"Am against that game and hopefully we don't honour the game".

