Kotoko troll Hearts of Oak following coach Samuel Boadu’s exit

Asante Kotoko trolled sworn rivals Hearts of Oak after the Phobians parted ways with coach Samuel Boadu.

The Phobians confirmed the departures of coach Samuel Boadu, his assistant Hamza Mohammed, and goalkeepers coach Eric Amponsah on Tuesday.

Boadu has paid the price for the club's poor start to the season, with no wins in the first three games, with one loss and two draws.

A statement from the club read, “Accra Hearts of Oak have decided to part ways with the entire technical team of the senior team led by coach Samuel Boadu with immediate effect. The club is of the opinion that there is the need for a new direction and energy to ensure its brother objectives are achieved and it feels the time for new direction now”

“The Board and management will like to thank Samuel Boadu and his assistants for their contribution to our history and the memories which always remain with us. The club will like to wish them the best of luck in their future endeavours”

“In the interim, the coach of the U-20 Samuel Nii Noi who will be assisted by Benjamin Mensah will take charge of the team until a substantive head coach is appointed”