Kotoko will struggle to find a replacement for Dauda Mohammed – Michael Osei

Asante Kotoko Assistant coach Michael Osei says the club will struggle to get a replacement for departed striker Dauda Mohammed.

The Ghana U20 star completed his long-awaited move to Belgian giants Anderlecht.

Dauda ended last season with an 8-goal tally to help the Porcupine Warriors to place 5th at the end of the 2015/16 season.

The young striker’s departure has been greeted with mixed feelings by the Kotoko fraternity and assistant coach Michael Osei believes the side will struggle for some time to get a better replacement.

“We have to find a good replacement so we are working on it but it’s really difficult”.

“It’s a bad thing but once the boy wants to go there is nothing one can do about it”.

“We just need to find a quality replacement but it has not being easy,” he told Starr FM Sports

The 19 year old becomes the third Ghanaian player after Frank Acheampong and Emmanuel Sowah to be rolled onto the current books of Anderlecht.

