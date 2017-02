Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi has won three man of the match accolades in four games in the Ghanaian top-flight.

The exciting wideman was voted the MVP in the side's 1-0 win over Ashantigold to go joint top on the table.

He was named Most Valuable Player in the games over Liberty Professionals and Berekum Chelsea.

The 22-year-old has impressed heavily since he joined the Porcupine Warriors from Wa All Stars.

