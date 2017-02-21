Kotoko winger Frank Sarfo Gyamfi recovers from injury to face Bechem United on Wednesday

Kotoko winger Frank Sarfo Gyamfi has been passed fit ahead of the side's Premier League clash against Bechem United on Wednesday.

Gyamfi appeared to have recovered quicker than expected after he was ruled out for six weeks.

He missed the side's 2-1 comeback win over Liberty Professionals as well as the barren draw against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

But the wideman has been given all clear to feature for the side if he is picked by coach Zdrako Luga.

“Baba Mahama and Frank Sarfo Gyamfi – two players who have been doing recovery works are faring well. According to the medical team, they are fit for action. They can perform if selected,” a statement issued in Kotoko’s pre-match report.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)