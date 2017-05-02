Kotoko woes down to me, claims Ghanaian witch doctor Kwaku Bonsam

Ghana's most influential witch doctor Kwaku Bonsam claims he is responsible for Kotoko's downward spiral in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Kwaku Bonsam whose name translates literally as 'Devil of Wednesday' claims he has cursed the Porcupine Warriors for being ungrateful.

The two-time African champions have failed to impress in a spectacular fashion after enjoying a fabolous start to the season.

The club sunk further after losing 3-1 to rivals Hearts of Oak in an anniversary cup match on Sunday.

And now Ghanaian witch doctor Kwaku Bonsam is claiming to be behind the side's woes.

"I have cursed Kotoko yes I have cursed them they can go and hire Joseph Mourinho and Alex Ferguson but yet they will still fail, I (Nana Kwaku Bonsam) has done this because of how ungrateful their supporters are," he told Accra-based Kasapa FM

“I remember how Kotoko fans rained insults on me after helping them beat Hearts 1-0 last season through a Mallam Goal’.

“I cursed them because I want to prove my powers because of the win I have decided to donate my fat sheep to Hearts for pepper soup.

“The best thing Kotoko must do is to apologies to me or else they will perform worse than this and Hearts will continue to beat them anytime they square-off against them.

Kotoko must find an antidote to their dwindling fortunes and fast as they play as guest of Great Olympics on Saturday.

