Kumasi Asante Kotoko sweating over the fitness of new striker Saddick Adams

Kumasi Asante Kotoko were dealt a heavy blow in Dorma despite playing out a 0-0 draw against their difficult opponents Aduana Stars.

Adams who hit the ground running in his first game was substituted with Abass Mohammed only on the 46th minute after it appeared he could no longer continue.

"It is not a serious injury but he will be diagnosed by our medical team to know the extent of it," a close source to the club told Kickgh.com

"We are hoping he return to the turf very soon"

Adams joined Kotoko three weeks ago and his absence will be a heavy blow to the Porcupine Warriors.

