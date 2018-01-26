Kurt Okraku: "I'm ready to recruit players for Hearts of Oak"

Bankroller of Dreams FC Kurt Okraku has reiterated his readiness to assist former club, Hearts of Oak in their recruitment ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

The Phobians are yet to make additions to their squad ahead of the coming season, having lost some of their last term's key players.

The Accra-based giants have failed to complete most of their transfer targets such as Kwadwo Asamoah, Abednego Tetteh and Yahaya Mohammed due to financial constraint as the start of the season draws closer.

But according to Kurt Okraku, who is an avid supporter and a shareholder of the club, he is ready to assist the club in landing their transfer target, including Argentina and Barcelona ace Lionel Messi.

"I am ready to buy any player the club [Hearts of Oak] need to augment their squad for the upcoming season even if it's Barcelona's Lionel Messi," Okraku told Asempa FM. "Am still a fan of the club and also a shareholder so I will contribute my quota to help the club in it's purchasing of players."

