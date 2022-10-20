Kurt Okraku leads GFA officials to meet President Akufo-Addo

Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials, led by President Kurt Okraku, paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

Okraku and his delegation were visiting the president at the seat of government for the first time following Ghana's qualification for the World Cup in Qatar.

Okraku led the Black Stars to the Jubilee House a day after qualification in Abuja, as Ghana celebrated a return to the global stage.

On Thursday, the president assured the GFA of his support ahead of the tournament, which begins on November 20. Okraku handed over the new Black Stars away jersey to President Akufo-Addo.

GFA President Kurt Okraku and Exco members paid a visit to H.E Nana Akufo Addo today at the Jubilee House. They presented the new Black Stars jersey to him.#GhanaSoccerNet pic.twitter.com/1o0oQfZEUc — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) October 20, 2022

The president also tasked the GFA with ensuring that the Black Stars do the country proud in Qatar next month.

The Black Stars are in a tough group with former European champions Portugal, South Korea, and former world champions Uruguay.

Their first match will be against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay on December 2.

Ghana last competed in the World Cup in 2014, where they were eliminated in the group stage.