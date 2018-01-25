Kurt Okraku: Winning the G8 wasn’t our target

Executive Chairman of Dreams FC Kurt Okraku has revealed that his side never entered the 2018 G8 competition with the aim of winning it, claiming they won it by chance.

Dreams FC staged a supreme comeback from a goal down to shame Hearts of Oak by 2-1 to lift the maiden edition of the GHALCA G8 Tournament in a dramatic style.

The newly promoted Ghana Premier League side defied all odds to silence their Accra neighbours despite not bing favourites for the trophy.

And Kurt Okraku, the Chairman of the flamboyant side has revealed his side had not targeted winning the trophy.

“We went into the competition to compete and not to win primarily. But we said if our performance is equal to challenging for the trophy and once we made it to the semifinals, we knew we could take the trophy,” Kurt told GHANAsoccernet.com

“We had been preparing for the upcoming league season following our qualification and we were excited that GAHLCA invited us to be part of the competition. And we needed that to test our readiness after weeks of training.

“So we looked at the G8 as a platform to experiment what the technical team has taught the players and to see if they can really translate the knowledge they have acquired into performance," he added.

Dreams FC started the competition with a 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars but pushed through with two successive wins over Asante Kotoko and Eleven Wonders to qualify for the group stage before brushing aside Medeama SC on penalties in the semifinal clash, crowning their efforts with the sweet victory over Hearts.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)